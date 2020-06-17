Police investigating man found dead at Thomasville Inn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was found dead at the Thomasville Inn early Tuesday morning, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).
Around 3 a.m., police responded to the Thomasville Inn on Highway 19.
“The initial response was an unconscious male, and once we got there, realized he was deceased,” Lt. Toby Knifer, TPD criminal investigation division commander, said.
Knifer said the man was 38-year-old Robert Wheeler, and he was found in the parking lot near his vehicle.
Knifer said right now, they’re not sure what caused his death.
“At this time, we’re just reviewing video surveillance, we are putting together the pieces to figure out what happened prior to the victim’s death, what might have caused his death,” Knifer said.
Knifer said they are waiting for the autopsy report, and they’re continuing to interview witnesses to see what was going on prior to his death.
“There’s a lot of questions up in the air and a lot of unanswered questions we have. It’s going to depend on a lot of what we get back from the autopsy,” said Knifer.
Knifer told WALB Wheeler was not from Thomasville, but working in construction in the area.
WALB is still waiting for the results of this autopsy report.
