My Senior: Gethyn Ellerson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Dougherty High School.
Gethyn Ellerson has been a part of the Trojans baseball and football programs since he was a freshman.
In baseball, he was named Second-Team All-Region his junior year and earned the highest batting average.
Due to a concussion during his senior football season, Ellerson couldn't compete in the final part of the season.
So, he was looking forward to taking advantage of his senior baseball season.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season early.
“When they were talking about canceling it we were actually playing a game like, we had a doubleheader against Northside out of Columbus. And they were talking about it and we were in the field, and we came back in to go eat and they were talking about it in the dugout,” said Ellerson. “And when they postponed it, we were just hoping the season was going to get resumed. But the baseball season got taken away, and I was like, ‘Dang. My senior year got taken away.’ I couldn’t finish neither sport. So, it was kind of like not how I was expecting it.”
Due to COVID-19, he's still deciding where he'll attend college.
He said he plans to either play baseball or football collegiately.
