Moultrie mayor reads statement on city’s goals moving forward

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of people said they want to see change at the Moultrie City Council meeting Tuesday night after social media posts this week sparked controversy.
Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh is now trying to bring the community back together.
Change — that’s what many people in the city of Moultrie said they want to see after a week of controversy after the former fire chief, Jeff Thibodeau, and city Councilman Cornelius Ponder were both under fire for recent Facebook posts surrounding George Floyd.
A viewer sent WALB News 10 a screenshot of Ponder’s post on Facebook which said in part, “It’s time to stand your ground, buy some guns, and join the NRA.”
The picture shows Derek Chauvin, the former policeman who is now charged in the death of George Floyd, as he knelt on Floyd’s neck while in police custody.
“Cities like ours must speak up as allies of justice and equal treatment of all our citizens. We stand with those seeking justice and equality," said McIntosh.
Mayor McIntosh mentioned the city’s focus will be on three main areas — listening, leading and advocating.
“Our pledge as a city is that we will do our part to listen, learn, lead and act. The city of Moultrie is committed to making a difference in our community,” said McIntosh in a statement.
McIntosh said they will also pursue more diversity and inclusion training.
NAACP President Isabella Brooks also spoke on her view as the city hires more employees.
“There are no department heads in the city of Moultrie of color,” said Brooks.
Brooks also made the point for the city to do background checks on each public service employee hired.
Councilmember Ponder said he continues to stand by his post on Facebook and continues to hope for a better nation.
“It won’t be easy, but we’re going to close the wealth gap and we’re going to keep on fighting this war in America called racism. And one day, we will be one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," said Ponder.
