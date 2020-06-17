4 more sought in May Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four more men are wanted in connection to a May shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD has issued aggravated assault warrants for the following people:
- Bobby Marquise Williams, 20.
- Miquell Riccardo Barber, 19.
- Jalen Young, 18.
- Roderick Freeman, 19.
The four men are wanted in connection to the May 6 death of Jaylin Stanford, 16.
One arrested, 3 others still wanted :
Erek Cowan Bradley, 24, was arrested and charged with felony murder.
On Tuesday, police said he was wanted.
Police said Cortez Oats, Jr., 17, Demitri Lumpkin, 16, and Rentavious Lewis, aka “Monsta,” 26, are all still wanted in the incident. All three are wanted on murder warrants.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0802.
