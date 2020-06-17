Leaders come to Thomasville to discuss injustice, healthcare and police reform

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders across Southwest Georgia came to Thomasville to speak about the many challenges our nation is facing today.
There was a moment of solidarity for the Southwest Georgia community.
“To right all of the wrongs of racial injustice, health care disparities and the inequities that we still have going on now among people of color and reform this law enforcement,” said Dr. Linda Walden, a mentor, founder of family medicine and community leader, about why the program was needed.
Thomasville police, doctors from Archbold, the Cairo mayor and many others spoke about where they hope to see the community and our nation go from here.
“We’ve got the pandemic of the COVID-19 as well as the George Floyd pandemic, which has ignited what’s going on in this world. Why you see all of the demonstrations, why you see all the protests. People are tired,” explained Dr. Walden.
Dr. Walden said we’re in a public health crisis and a moment of solidarity is just the beginning of what could be a major transformation for the better.
“My program was about starting a transformation of change in our communities of Southwest Georgia, North Florida, and I want to see it hopefully throughout all the world,” said Dr. Walden.
Dr. Walden said each of us has to do our part, like making sure you get tested for COVID-19, vote and get counted in the 2020 Census are just a few ways she and other leaders said we, as individuals, can make change happen.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. What affects one of us, affects all of us. So yes, we must continue to pray, because that’s our most powerful weapon. But we’ve also got to get up and do something to make it happen," said Dr. Walden.
