Kids enjoy their summer break at YMCA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though there are restrictions and strict guidelines in place due to COVID-19, staff and children at the Albany YMCA are not letting that stop them from having a great memorable summer.
Chris Hobson, the Youth Development Director, says safety is their number one priority.
“We are taking temperatures of the kids and everything. Still sanitizing, still taking all those health precautions and everything,” says Hobson.
After the children get temperatures taken, they then have to sanitize their hands and get their belongings sanitized before they can head to their classrooms.
Hobson says it was important to make sure kids had somewhere to go this summer.
“These kids need to try to get back into a normal routine and everything. A good bit of these kids have been coming during after school, so they are continuing into summer camp. We are also seeing some new boys and girls coming in. They are able to meet and make new friends,” says Hobson.
Hobson says they still have spots open if you want to sign your child up.
