Irwin co. officials respond to rumored threats to Jefferson Davis Memorial State Park

IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Irwin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of threats on social media to tear down and vandalize Jefferson Davis Memorial State Park in Irwinville.
According to Sgt. Cody Youghn with the Criminal Investigative Division, the threats referenced Jefferson Davis Park in Richfield, Washington, not locally.
He said they requested help from the state and will have a heavy law enforcement presence this weekend.
“We got the state coming in. We’re going to have plenty of law enforcement help. We’re not even going to allow anyone to be out there or do anything or get in an argument like that. It’s just going to be shut down for the weekend,” said Youghn.
He said Antifa is behind the threats to Jefferson Park in Washington.
He tells us the sheriff’s office doesn’t want any posts to draw attention to the Irwinville Park for things to get out of hand.
He wants to assure people they’ll be in the area to protect them, the monument, and the museum.
