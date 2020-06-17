Investigators: Man recoving after fiancée hit him with vehicle in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia man is recovering in a Macon hospital after being hit by a vehicle, according to investigators.
Thomas Hobbs, 28, is recovering in the hospital after he was run over. His fiancée, Taylor Moore, 25, is charged in the case and is being held in jail in Ben Hill County.
“Ms. Moore was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license, aggravated assault, family violence and cruelty to children, three counts,” said Mike Taylor, the criminal investigation division commander with the Ben Hill Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said they responded to the 100 block of Peachtree Road after they received the call around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said the incident happened just before the call came in.
“Ms. Moore put her vehicle in reverse and turned her steering wheel to the right to back out of where she was at and leave and in the process of backing out, she struck Mr. Hobbs,” said Taylor.
An update on Hobbs’ condition has not been released.
The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office said the couple has two children together. Moore also has another child from a previous relationship, according to Cmdr. Taylor.
All three children were in the vehicle during the incident.
Moore and the three children had injuries.
Investigators believe it started as a verbal argument.
“We don’t normally see them run over with a vehicle but we’ve seen other injuries,” said Cmdr. Taylor.
We have reached out to a family member for comment on the incident but haven’t heard back yet.
Investigators said the three children are staying with family right now.
The investigation is still active and could be ruled an accident.
We are still trying to learn more about Hobbs’ condition.
