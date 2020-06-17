First Alert Weather Academy: Summer heat safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is upon us.
The long days of heat, humidity, and gnats are here.
The summer solstice is Saturday, June 21 at 5:43 p.m. when the sun’s rays will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer.
There will be 14 hours and 12 minutes of daylight and is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
As the days heat up, it's important to avoid the heat as much as possible.
Heat advisories are issued when the "feels-like" temperature reaches 105 degrees and above.
Spend as much time as possible in an air-conditioned room.
Only two hours a day in an air-conditioned space can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illness.
Other safety tips include:
- Find alternative buildings to stay cool if your home does not have air-conditioning.
- Make sure to dress for the heat.
- Wear loose-fitting clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
- Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing that reflects the sunlight helps maintain normal body temperature.
- Protect your face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen.
- Sunburn slows the skin’s ability to cool itself.
- Use a sunscreen with a high SPF (sun protection factor) rating.
- Stay hydrated.
- Drink plenty of water and natural juices, even if you don't feel thirsty.
- Even under moderately strenuous outdoor activity, the rate your body can absorb fluids is less than the rate it loses water due to perspiration.
- Make sure to check the back seat! If you have children, be sure to place something in the back seat to remind yourself to check the back seat to avoid a tragedy.
Stay cool South Georgia!
