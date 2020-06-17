DPH announce more COVID-19 testing opportunities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Public Health District of the Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering more opportunities for COVID-19 testing.
Collections are available weekly, on a changing schedule, in Colquitt, Dougherty, Decatur, Grady, Lee, Mitchell, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
DPH said they encourage residents to make an appointment.
In addition to the specimen collections at specific health departments, DPH said they will also conduct off-site COVID-19 testing at the following locations at the following dates:
June 18:
- First Baptist Church in Camilla
- The Depot in Pelham
- Ag Pavilion in Worth County
June 20:
- Meigs City Hall in Meigs
June 23:
- Mary’s Kitchen in Metcalf
June 25:
- The Depot in Pelham
- Ag Pavilion in Worth County
To call and make an appointment, you can call the hotline at (229) 352-6567, from Monday-Friday.
