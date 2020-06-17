Bainbridge teen recognized for heroism

Bainbridge teen recognized for heroism
Chianti Bryant, Saved Residents from House Fire (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | June 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 3:49 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - At Tuesday's Bainbridge City Council meeting, Chianti Bryant was recognized for his recent act of heroism.

On June 2, Bryant’s mom noticed smoke coming from a nearby apartment building.

That’s when he ran over and helped three people escape from the blaze.

He rescued Calvin Oneal James and his 16-year-old daughter.

Bryant also saved an 18-year-old man in the apartment complex.

After saving the three people, Bryant collapsed on the grass outside the apartment.

He was immediately assisted by EMS and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

At the scene, Bainbridge Public Safety Deputy Director Frank Green spoke with Byrant’s mother.

“Your son is a hero He saved lives today,” he told her at the scene.

Bryant was recognized with a plaque from the city manager and a special appreciation gift from Godwin Jewelers.

Chianti Bryant Receives Gift From Godwin Jewelers

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bainbridge City Council, Chianti Bryant was recognized and commended by Mayor Edward Reynolds and members of the City Council for his recent act of heroism. Chianti received a plaque from City Manager Chris Hobby, as well as a special appreciation gift from Ronnie Godwin and the staff of Godwin Jewelers! ***Turn sound ON! #NotAllHeroesWearCapes #Superman

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

