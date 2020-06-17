Bainbridge teen recognized for heroism

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - At Tuesday's Bainbridge City Council meeting, Chianti Bryant was recognized for his recent act of heroism.
On June 2, Bryant’s mom noticed smoke coming from a nearby apartment building.
That’s when he ran over and helped three people escape from the blaze.
He rescued Calvin Oneal James and his 16-year-old daughter.
Bryant also saved an 18-year-old man in the apartment complex.
After saving the three people, Bryant collapsed on the grass outside the apartment.
He was immediately assisted by EMS and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.
At the scene, Bainbridge Public Safety Deputy Director Frank Green spoke with Byrant’s mother.
“Your son is a hero He saved lives today,” he told her at the scene.
Bryant was recognized with a plaque from the city manager and a special appreciation gift from Godwin Jewelers.
