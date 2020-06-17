Albany’s Police Chief speaks officer protocol amid nationwide unrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB heard from Albany’s top officer as people around the country and locally call for police reform.
Defunding police departments is a hot topic right now.
Chief Michael Persley said he understands why people are angry.
With the recent killings of black men by police officers, not just across the country, but even just a few hours away in Atlanta, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley spoke on protocol his officers follow.
“We do not teach any type of neck restraint movement.”
Chief Persley said he understands why people are frustrated and angry with law enforcement.
“We do need to reach back into the past and acknowledge the hurts and the harms this community has felt.”
Albany’s seen protests, Chief Persley said now is the time for even more action.
“If the furthest we get as a community is we hold up signs, but there is no action, then that’s wasted energy. The true energy will come from actions when we actually begin addressing what our challenges are.”
For Chief Persley, that means fighting for a larger budget, getting funding to buy 90 more body cameras. As well as, potential employee pay raises to attract the highest skilled officers.
“I want to set the record straight. I don’t want anyone thinking the Albany Police Department is a separate entity from the City of Albany.”
There are talks of defunding police departments across the country. Albany State University Professor, James Pratt, told city commissioners they should allocate some of the department’s funds to other areas, like community centers or hiring psychologists to work with the department.
“The ‘defund the police movement’ is all about hiring the right people to do those jobs,” said Pratt.
Chief Persley said APD’s budget is ultimately up to the city.
“It’s a very complicated matter because, as I said, if you take something away what are you going to replace it with?”
City leaders agreed the conversation needs to continue. Chief Persley said we won’t see changes in community relations with law enforcement until we see actions.
“If we don’t lay a good solid path or foundation for our future generations, then what are we leaving them behind?” asked Persley.
“A long way to go to truly get the system and network we need,” Pratt said.
The budget has to be approved by the end of this month.
City Commissioners will ultimately decide how much money is allocated to the police department.
Community leaders are also working to make sure the voices of the underrepresented are heard by City Commissioners.
People in Albany are asking city leaders to listen and learn about the needs of African Americans.
Sherrell Byrd, with SOWEGA Rising, an organization based on community activism, talked to city commissioners about structural racism.
Byrd feels African Americans are more likely to receive more severe punishment for crimes.
She said resources in the predominately black neighborhoods are more scarce.
“Listen to us. When we say that liquor stores in our neighborhoods are dangerous, listen to us. When we say we need a disadvantaged business center to close the economic gap between whites and African Americans, listen to us. When we ask you not to criminalize clothing to keep our children from being put into the incarceration system, listen,” said Byrd.
Byrd said there are multiple events this weekend you can participate in to learn more about racism and Juneteenth.
The first is a virtual town hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. Then a candlelight vigil Friday at 7 p.m. at the Mary Young Cummings Memorial Park.
Also, a march on Saturday at 10 a.m. starting at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.