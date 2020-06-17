Albany sewage repairs could cost hundreds of millions, take 20 years to complete

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany got a price estimate on sewer system repairs and officials are looking at spending hundreds of millions of dollars over the next two decades.
The City of Albany is facing a $234 million bill to repair the city’s sewer system infrastructure. Albany’s mayor now questions if repairs can be done for less money and in a shorter time frame.
“Separating the stormwater and the sewage is probably the biggest issue we’ve addressed in the last few months,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.
The city hired Constantine Engineering to study the combined sewer system Albany’s been using since it was built. Most cities are on two separate systems, which helps to reduce sewage overflow. A problem Albany is very familiar with.
“I cannot believe we cannot accomplish the separation for less than whatever the $230 million figure is. I think we need to have another engineer look at this,” Dorough said.
After millions of gallons of sewage spilled into the Flint River over just a few months in 2018, Constantine was hired to tell the city how best to separate the system. The report is in and the group said it will cost about $234 million and take 20 years to do, which was shocking news to Mayor Bo Dorough.
“We’re going to have to raise rates, there’s no question about that to address this situation. I certainly feel like this report needs to be redrafted,” said Dorough.
The city needs to pay Constantine around $1.2 million for the work done so far.
Dorough said for the past 20 years, the city commission had been paying a different company lump sums here and there without seeing any progress. The city no longer works with that company.
“I don’t want to keep paying them to keep working on a report that they’re building Disney Land, and that ain’t what we need,” said the mayor.
City leaders will meet with Constantine Tuesday to discuss the mayor’s concerns and their plans for the sewer system.
More from the Albany City Commission meeting Tuesday:
If you’re an Albany Utilities customer, you’ll be able to handle all of your business online in a few months.
The city previously approved a $20.5 million advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) project.
This will provide the newest technology for services like meters.
The AMI project is already underway and testing is set to begin in July.
As a part of the multi-million dollar project, users will also get a new customer-facing portal.
“That is where they’ll go to view information about their account, they’ll be able to request services about that account, they’ll be able to pay their utility bills,” said Albany Chief Information Officer Steven Carter.
The portal will cost the city $225,000, which was included in the total for the AMI project.
Albany and Chehaw:
After weeks of discussion and disagreement between Albany city leaders, the Chehaw Park Authority came back to city leaders Tuesday morning asking them to sign a one-year agreement.
The authority wants the city to agree to enter into a new one-year management agreement since their current agreement ends at the end of this month.
The agreement would still let the authority be responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of Chehaw.
The city would also agree to pay $882,000 to Chehaw over the next year.
“The request is to enter a one-year management agreement with Chehaw to continue letting them strategize and kind of provide a direction on where this park would be going in the future," said Barry Brooks, the assistant to the city manager.
As a part of the agreement, the authority must develop a plan to create community partnerships and they must propose agreements with other governmental agencies to support Chehaw.
Commissioner Bob Langstaff was the only commissioner to vote no on the agreement.
