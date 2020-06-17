Albany mayor proposes a healthcare study to compare costs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said he believes the city is losing business because of high health care costs.
Dorough proposes city commissioners hire an outside consultant to compare healthcare costs in Albany to the rest of the Southeast.
He said he wants to figure out how the city can get more people health insurance.
Since Phoebe Putney Health System is not for profit, many of the services are provided to people without health insurance.
He said if more people were privately insured, health care costs might not be so high.
“We have to create an environment that is attractive to the industry and if we have the highest healthcare costs in the Southeast United States, we will continue to have a problem. We will continue to struggle with economic development.”
Dorough said the study could cost about a quarter of a million dollars.
Most commissioners said they don't mind having a study done, but are unsure about spending that much money to do it.
The board decided to move forward with learning more about a study. And are asking Dougherty County Commissioners, the school system and hospital authority if they would be interested in getting involved.
