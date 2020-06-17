Albany man shot to death, woman wounded

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers at approximately 2:30 Wednesday morning.
Victims include a man who was deceased when officers arrived, and a woman who was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the dead man as Terrance Weaver. The identity of the woman was not given by police.
DFACS was called out to assist with children who were at the residence, ages one, two, and five. None of the children were reported injured.
No one is in custody, and no suspect description information has been released by police.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.
