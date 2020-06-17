Albany cancels annual Fourth of July celebration

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Albany Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show is canceled, according to a release from the city
City officials said the cancellation is an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Although there is a trend of decreasing cases in Albany-Dougherty County, it would be irresponsible to promote a large event that could drive the numbers back up. We know residents look forward to this event every year, but we must make the best decision for our community’s public health safety,” said Joel Holmes, director of Recreation and Parks.
