Adel PD addresses possible excessive use of force incident

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Adel Police Department said allegations of possible excessive use of force is under investigation, according to a release from the department.
Police said on Monday, they were searching for a wanted man. A man was later arrested. The man, which police did not identify in the release, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, giving false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer, and violation of controlled substance act.
Adel police said the man arrested was not the wanted man they were looking for and that the man they really wanted is still being sought.
Following the arrest, allegations of excessive force during the arrest were made, according to the department.
“While the individual arrested made complaints of an injury to his wrist, he declined medical treatment,” the release states.
The Adel Police Department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation has been turned over to the GBI.
One of the officers involved was put on administrative leave, according to the department.
