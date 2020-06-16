Tips to protect your home, property during hurricane season.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With hurricane season in full force, one South Georgia insurance agent is reminding Albany residents of ways they can prepare their home and property now.
State Farm has joined together with the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes to remind property owners that a little preparation can make a big difference when it comes to safety and security during hurricane season.
“Renters are especially in dire need of insurance, because most renters think that things are covered, because they are renting a piece of property but they too need renters insurance to cover their contents, as well as things they have in their possession,” said Agent Jerome Hubbard.
Hubbard with State Farm insurance in Albany said renters and homeowners should get a replacement policy or review their current insurance plans to make sure they have the right amount and type.
“Homeowners make sure that they have a replacement type policy that will replace their things if something were to happen and those things are very important because the main goal of insurance is to put you back where you were before the storm and that is what we like to do here at State Farm,” said Hubbard.
Hubbard said an insurance plan is not the only thing you need to stay safe and secure.
“Make sure everything is up to date, such as fire extinguisher, smoke alarms and things of that nature. Another thing you want to do is make sure you have a generator and make sure you have gasoline for that generator,” said Hubbard.
If you find yourself in the middle of a hurricane, there is one last life-saving tip you need know.
“The main thing people need to know is to be safe, you know when you get that warning, you need to take heed and get in a safe place. The insurance company, we can take care of all your physical things, your cars, your homes, your food things of that nature, but we cannot replace that human life,” said Hubbard.
