Tift Co. High School sees record number of graduates

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, hundreds of graduates walked Brodie Field for commencement day for Tift County High School, with graduates and their families practiced social-distancing during the ceremony.
Many of the graduates will be heading out of state for college.
Jonathan Judy with the Tift County School System said Saturday’s ceremony was a huge success, and marked the largest graduating class of Tift County High School, with over 500 graduates.
“We had over 500 seniors on the field. Socially-distanced. It was a different environment. But, the chairs were six-feet apart. The chairs filled up the entire field. It was just a great experience all the way around,” said Judy.
This year's graduating class from Tift County High School defined many interesting stats.
There were three sets of triplets and approximately 10 sets of twins that graduated.
This year’s graduates were born around 9-11 and have now graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim Siegler also presided over her last commencement ceremony after retiring 32 years with the Tift County School System.
