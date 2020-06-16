South Ga. company expanding, creating new jobs in Lowndes Co.

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia company will invest $5 million in Lowndes County, bringing new jobs.
Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority approved the development agreement, benefiting the growth of a local, existing industry.
Bates Precast Concrete, Inc. specializes in making their own design of concrete mix and customizing designs of precast items for both commercial and residential needs. They’ll expand their footprint because of higher demands in the area.
They’ll build a new office and a production building in Lake Park.
“The most important thing that you can make available is a job to somebody. That gives them hope, gives them livelihood and helps them improve their quality of life. And that’s what we are really about here in Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. Providing opportunities to our citizens and people that live in our region,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.
The jobs will pay higher than minimum wage. Engineers, estimators, draftsperson, sales and production specialists will be needed.
Construction on the expansion is scheduled to begin before the end of 2020.
