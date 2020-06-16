SGMC welcomes new neurosurgeon

“Neurosurgery is traditionally a male dominated field, the training required to become a neurosurgeon requires at least 16 years after high school of education and training. And I think that such an education endeavored has deterred many people thinking they can pursue neurosurgery. In today’s society, and historically, woman have often been placed in traditional expectations and traditional societal roles and that doesn’t always lend easily for pursuing long academic pursuits. Today, there are more and more women training in neurosurgery and I would hope that my presence here as a neurosurgeon would serve as an inspiration to any young people who would like to pursue the field including young girls,” said Mackey.