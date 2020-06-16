Phoebe gets $125K donation for COVID-19 relief fund

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Foundation’s relief fund for the coronavirus recently got a more than $100,000 donation, according to the hospital system.
The Pzifer Foundation gave the Phoebe Foundation a $125,000 donation.
"We are so grateful to The Pfizer Foundation for this generous gift,” said Carolyn Higgins, Phoebe Foundation president and chief fundraising officer. “This donation will support our relief efforts as we continue to provide aid to the citizens of Southwest Georgia and our frontline caregivers during these challenging times.”
The relief fund was started to help in the battle against COVID-19 and for the hospital system to continue providing services for its patients, according to Phoebe.
“Amid this global health crisis, we understand the need for immediate and significant philanthropic and private sector contributions to help sustain local partners who are working on the frontlines to fight COVID-19,” Caroline Roan, The Pfizer Foundation president, said. “At Pfizer, we believe it is our responsibility to help protect the most vulnerable from this disease and are putting the full weight of our resources behind our comprehensive COVID-19 response.”
