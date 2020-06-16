My Senior: Maylon Cochran

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Thomasville High School.
Maylon Cochran has been a part of the Bulldog's baseball team since he was a freshman.
In that time he earned First-Team All-Region and Honorable Mention All-Region honors.
He said their senior class is the first class in school history to win region three times in a row.
If it weren't for Coronavirus, he believes it would've been four years in a row.
Cochran said when they didn’t play their Friday game against Berrien, they knew their season was in jeopardy.
“Everybody was pretty, was pretty, upset about not being able to play that Friday for our games. And then it got postponed for two weeks and we were like, ‘Man, at least practice a little, so when we come back we’ll be fine.’ And then when we didn’t go back, we were kind of thinking there was no hope. So we all got pretty bummed and upset with each other that we couldn’t play,” said Cochran.
Hopes of playing for the region title and advancing to the playoffs were crushed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Now that last game before the season was initially postponed, ended up being his last ever high school baseball game.
“I knew this was going to be my last year and it’s just funny thinking back how I didn’t know that was going to be my last at-bat, my last game, and my last play in the field. So, it was weird looking back on those things not knowing that was going to be it,” said Cochran.
This fall he'll head to Athens and attend the University of Georgia and major in finance.
