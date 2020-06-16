3 more sought in May Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued more murder warrants for three others in connection to a May homicide.
Police said they need the public’s help finding three more men charged in connection to the death of Jaylin Stanford, 16.
Police need help finding the following individuals:
- Erek Cowan Bradley, 24.
- Cortez Oats, 17.
- Demitri Lumpkin, 16.
All three have been charged with felony murder, according to APD.
Investigators are also still looking for Rentavious Unterrious Lewis, aka “Monsta,” 26. Felony murder warrants were also issued against Lewis.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can call the Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations at (229) 302-0802.
