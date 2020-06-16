A mid-June treat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mid June doesn’t get any better with afternoon temperatures ranging from the low 70s to low 80s running 10-20° below the average high 91°. Tonight definitely a treat as lows drop into the low 60s about 10° degrees below the average low of 70°.
Little fanfare the rest of the week although isolated showers are likely late week through the weekend. Otherwise the heat slowly cranks up as highs return to the low 90s Friday and rise into mid 90s over the weekend.
Hot 90s hold next week as rain chances return. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.