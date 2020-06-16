‘If we keep doing what we are doing, I think the worst is behind us’: COVID-19 death numbers decreasing in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 deaths in Albany are decreasing, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler said there has only been one COVID-19 death in the past 19 days.
He said this is great news compared to the number of deaths he was responding to back in March when Albany became a hotspot for COVID-19.
“That is great news compared to what it was in March and even in April. Some weeks we had 25. Some weeks we had 26. We got down to 13, now we are down to one in 19 days,” Fowler said.
Fowler believes the reason the number of deaths are going down is that people are doing what they are supposed to in order to stop the spread of the virus.
The coroner said he hopes everyone will continue this.
“When you are in a crowd or going to be within feet of anyone, just keep your mask on. I know it is difficult, but you definitely don’t want to catch this virus,” said Fowler.
Fowler asks that the community continues to wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“If we keep doing what we are doing, I think the worst is behind us. We just going to keep moving forward. Keep practicing social distancing, keep wearing our masks, and being visual of our surroundings,” said Fowler.
Fowler believes that better days are ahead.
