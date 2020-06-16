A nice treat of cooler than average weather lasts through the mid week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s the next 2 afternoons with more sun than clouds. Lows will fall into the loewr 60s Tomorrow morning. Enjoy because it won’t last. Highs reach 90 by the end of the week with itty bitty rain chances. This weekend Summer begins and it will feel like it. Highs reach the middle 90s and heat index values should surpass 100. Rain chances return early next week which should moderate the heat some.