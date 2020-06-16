Farmers prepare for busy hurricane season

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia’s farmers are preparing now for what forecasters predict will be a busy hurricane season.
Brian Ponder, a farmer from Omega, carefully monitors the weather every day to keep track of any storms that may head our way.
Ponder said he adjusts the layout of his commercial irrigation pivots and makes sure all of his equipment is sheltered.
He said it’s important to be sure any livestock has enough feed and hay on hand to last for several days.
He also said during the threat of a storm it is important to make sure your insurance policy is up-to-date.
“You obviously have to have your insurance in place in February. And, when hurricanes come through in August, September and October, you just got to make sure you have your insurance in place and planned ahead,” said Ponder.
Ponder said he watches WALB for updates on any storms that may come our way.
