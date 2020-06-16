Dept. of Public Health offers tips to individuals, businesses to prevent COVID-19 spread

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With COVID-19 cases increasing in parts of the region, South Health District wants to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to take precautions and not let your guard down.
Whether you’re at home or out in public, the district said remember to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your doctor if you develop fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
“We just want to remind everybody that COVID is still in our communities. Businesses are reopening and it is important to remember as you’re going out in the community to continue to practice that social distancing, wearing a mask, hand hygiene. Just because businesses are reopening doesn’t mean COVID doesn’t exist and you shouldn’t continue to take precautions," said Kristin Patten, public information officer for South Health District.
If you are visiting a public place such as the grocery store, mall or even getting gas, the CDC recommends the following:
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others.
- Wear a face mask.
- Go during hours when fewer people will be there.
- Disinfect the shopping cart.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- If possible, use touchless payment.
Businesses should also take steps to protect employees’ health. The CDC suggests the following:
- Encourage sick employees to stay home.
- Develop other flexible policies for scheduling and telework.
- Promote etiquette for coughing and sneezing and hand washing.
- Plan to implement practices to minimize face-to-face contact between employees.
- Perform routine environmental cleaning.
- Provide education and training materials.
- If an employee becomes sick while at work, they should be separated from other employees, and sent home immediately.
