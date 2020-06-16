As cases rise, businesses reopen, South Health District says to stay cautious

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With cases of coronavirus increasing in parts of Southwest Georgia, businesses beginning to reopen, and as the nation learns to face a new normal, South Health District wants to remind everyone of the importance of taking precautions against COVID-19.
“COVID is still very prevalent in our communities. We continue to test positive individuals everyday in all 10 of our counties and we need to make sure that everyone knows it is still here,” said Kristin Patten, South Health District public information officer.
If you’re visiting a public place, such as a grocery store, mall or even getting gas, Patten said there are a few steps you should consider.
“Maintain six feet from individuals around you, so if you are at the grocery store, try not to crowd the person in line in front of you and if you are at the grocery store sanitize the cart,” said Patten.
As businesses resume normal operations, Patten said there are important things to have available for employees.
“Make sure to have sanitation stations, allow access to hand sanitizer soap and water, tissues for individuals at the work place so they can make sure they maintain that sanitization. We have continued to see cases rise and that should be a very clear sign to everyone that this is not over by a long shot,” said Patten.
Patten said free testing is available at all health departments if you want to be tested.
“You do not have to have symptoms. We will try to get you in a soon as possible and our test are given back within two days,” said Patten.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.