Archbold sees 3 new COVID-19 deaths in new weekly numbers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Hospital System has seen three additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the system’s latest weekly numbers.
To date, there have been a total of 56 COVID-19 related deaths for the hospital system.
Below is cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:
- Total positive results – 540
- Total negative results – 3,454
- Total hospital admissions – 261
- Total deaths – 56
Below are the numbers related to Archbold’s previous weekly report:
- New positive results – 16
- New negative results – 451
- New hospital admissions – 8
- New deaths – 3
