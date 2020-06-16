Archbold sees 3 new COVID-19 deaths in new weekly numbers

Archbold sees 3 new COVID-19 deaths in new weekly numbers
Archbold Uses New Method to Help Prevent COVID-19 Spread, Thomasville (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | June 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 12:49 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Hospital System has seen three additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the system’s latest weekly numbers.

To date, there have been a total of 56 COVID-19 related deaths for the hospital system.

Below is cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:

  • Total positive results – 540
  • Total negative results – 3,454
  • Total hospital admissions – 261
  • Total deaths – 56

Below are the numbers related to Archbold’s previous weekly report:

  • New positive results – 16
  • New negative results – 451
  • New hospital admissions – 8
  • New deaths – 3

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.