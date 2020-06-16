Albany church helping community during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A church in Albany is continuing to serve the community during this pandemic.
Victory of Albany gave out over 1,300 food boxes to the community on Tuesday.
Pastor Keith Rossitter said it’s important to continue to serve the community in these times of uncertainty.
“Our goal is to meet the need of our community in any way, shape, form, or fashion we possibly can,” said Rossitter.
Rossitter said the food boxes had meat, vegetables, fruits, milk, cheese and butter in them.
He said he’s hoping to have another food distribution in July.
“We know there is still a need. Any time that I can get resources in my hands, my objective is to get it and get it to the hands of our people that need it as fast as we possibly can,” said Rossitter.
Rossitter wants the community to continue to stay positive in these difficult times.
“Our hope is always found in Jesus Christ and hang onto that hope. He is going to come through, whether he has already come through. Always think about what he has always done in your life. He is not going to do anything different. He is going to bring you through it,” Rossitter said.
