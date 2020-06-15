Webinar set for on ‘how what we eat affects our brains’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and this Thursday, The Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a live webinar called "How What We Eat Affects Our Brains.”
Jill Disney, senior director of program and service for the Alzheimer’s Association, said this is for the entire community. The webinar will center around the link between diet and nutrition and our brain.
“We’re very excited to have a discussion between the connection of nutrition or diet and our brain and how it thinks,” Disney said. “Everyone is interested in the foods that we should eat. Sometimes, the science contradicts itself, but when it comes to brain health, there’s very promising research that’s coming out right now to tell us how we may decrease our risk of cognitive decline.”
The webinar will be Thursday, from 1-2 p.m. and will feature a former Top Chef judge whose father has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“On the panel, we have some really exciting guests,” Disney said. “We have Hugh Acheson, who is a former Top Chef judge and an owner of several Georgia restaurants. We’ll also have on the panel such esteemed guests as the Department of Aging’s Chief Dietitian Rene Brown, a neuroscientist from the University of Georgia, Dr. Lisa Renzi-Hammond, and our very own Alzheimer’s Association Early Stage Program Manager, Mary Caldwell.”
To register for the webinar, click here or call (1-800) 272-3900.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.