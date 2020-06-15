Thomasville Farmer’s Market at risk of closing, leaders gather to tour facilities

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some businesses are at risk of closing because of state budget cuts.
One of those places is the Farmer’s Market in Thomasville.
Thomasville and Thomas County leaders and legislators came to the farmer’s market to make sure this historic area and hub for Thomasville isn’t lost.
After many economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, the market is at risk of closing
“Where this one doesn’t have a current state function, it still functions very accurately as a market. The reality is this market actually makes money,” Jay Flowers, Thomasville City Council member, said.
Flowers, along with many other leaders, toured the facility to see all it has to offer.
He said the farmers market is not only for selling produce, but also community events.
“It provides the community with a gathering place for all kinds of things. The Rose Parade. The floats have been decorated here over the years. At one point, I participated in a telethon that was here under the shed,” said Flowers.
With agriculture as a major economic engine for Thomas County and the surrounding areas, Flowers said the Farmer’s Market allows agriculture to take place in a profitable way.
“As we were touring, we saw a bunch of produce that’s getting ready to be shipped to Puerto Rico and other produce that goes to Canada, and it starts right here,” said Flowers.
Flowers said the Farmer’s Market is essential to the city’s economic vitality.
