Sunbelt Ag Expo field day goes virtual this year

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo field day will be done as a drive-thru experience this year.
This is because of COVID-19 to allow for social distancing.
Although you won’t be riding on the trams, you will still be able to see all 30 vendors from the comfort of your own vehicle.
The tour at Spence Field, allows you to move at your own pace and even stop and talk to researchers and vendors.
Registration is free for anyone who works in agriculture.
Becca Turner said to bring a friend and a smart device to see the research done on the farms.
“They can still view those crops, look at the crops and have the opportunity to visit with a vendor if they so choose, but it won’t be something that they’re required to be around people that they wouldn’t normally be around. We didn’t want to just make it a virtual event because part of what’s so great about field day is that you can actually be here to see the crops," Turner said.
Because this is the first time a new field day format is being offered, there are a few tips visitors should keep in mind to enjoy a successful tour.
One is to be sure to have a smart phone or tablet with you to view the research videos during the tour.
Videos will be accessible using the official Sunbelt Ag Expo app, website or YouTube channel. Connect your device to your vehicle Bluetooth before you arrive.
The field day is set for July 23, from 8-11:30 a.m., at Spence Field.
