Red Cross still in need of blood donors to maintain a steady supply

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Red Cross is asking healthy people to donate now to help those counting on life-saving blood.
“In recent weeks, hospital demand of blood products has grown by 30 percent after sharply declining in early May at this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many community and business organizations remain closed,” said Spokesperson Ronnika McFall.
McFall said the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.
She said this is to prevent another blood shortage, as hospitals resume some normal practices put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to prevent another health crisis, and that is to ensure that we have enough blood to supply for our patients, in need. So, blood only comes from volunteer donors, there is no other source to receive life saving blood," said McFall.
McFall said she wants people to know that we are in this together.
She said the Red Cross is doing everything they can for blood drives and donations to follow the biggest safety standards.
“We all need each other, we are all wanting to stay safe during this time. But this time, the time to take care of one another and a blood donation is essential to assure the health of our community,” said McFall.
McFall said donating blood should be at the top of people’s minds. You can donate every 56 days.
“The need for blood can be for many reasons. Car accidents that is a real big cause, cancer patients, heart disease patients, sickle cell patients, that is why it is very important,” said McFall.
