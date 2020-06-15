Phoebe goes days without new COVID-19 admissions

“We’re grateful that, for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began, we have gone three consecutive days without a COVID-19 hospital admission in Albany," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “Our overall number of hospitalized patients has remained fairly steady for the last couple of weeks, and we know we will continue to treat COVID-19 patients for the foreseeable future. That will not prevent us from moving forward with important projects that will benefit patients, expand services and emphasize our dedication to safety and quality.”