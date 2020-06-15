Phoebe goes days without new COVID-19 admissions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe hospital system has now gone days without any new COVID-19 admissions, according to the system’s CEO.
As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 33
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 1
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 413
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 104
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“We’re grateful that, for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began, we have gone three consecutive days without a COVID-19 hospital admission in Albany," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “Our overall number of hospitalized patients has remained fairly steady for the last couple of weeks, and we know we will continue to treat COVID-19 patients for the foreseeable future. That will not prevent us from moving forward with important projects that will benefit patients, expand services and emphasize our dedication to safety and quality.”
Steiner said on Monday, Phoebe began hosting its first group of nurses in the Phoebe Simulation and Innovation Center.
"Our Nursing Simulation and Training Education Program is a unique program our nursing educators designed to provide hands-on supplemental learning for recent nursing graduates who missed out on some clinical experience because of COVID-19. Construction on our center continued throughout our COVID-19 response, and it is an example of our commitment to investing in the Phoebe family and services to improve healthcare in southwest Georgia, even as we continue to meet our region’s COVID-19 healthcare needs,” Steiner said.
