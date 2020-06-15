My Senior: Colby Gann

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Tift County High School.
Colby Gann has been a multi-sport athlete his whole high school career.
Gann played football and baseball for the Blue Devils all four years.
For the past two years, he also wrestled.
He won two Academic Awards during his football and baseball season.
He's won several special teams player awards during his football career.
Gann’s senior football and wrestling seasons ended the way it should, playing until you’re eliminated or until you win it all.
He was hopeful his baseball season would be the same.
“It’s always fun to get back on the field for baseball, because it’s just completely different from any other sport. I was just really excited to get out there with all my friends and coaches,” said Gann.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gann’s senior baseball season came to an abrupt end.
“It was sad to know, you know, I played my last game. But, it’s just a different feeling when you realize you can’t play again,” said Gann.
Gann will attend Kennesaw State in the fall, where he’ll major in mechanical engineering.
