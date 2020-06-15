Moultrie City Council member speaks out after complaints on Facebook post

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie City Council member is under fire after a Facebook post following George Floyd's death.
Some people are saying he's condoning violence.
All of this less than a week after the city’s former fire chief resigned after posting on his Facebook about Floyd, who died in police custody.
A man who sent WALB his complaint about the Facebook post said city council member and pastor Cornelius Ponder should step down, but, Ponder told WALB many people took his message the wrong way.
“This is basically condoning people to go out and retaliate," the man who sent the complaint said.
A man, who wanted to stay anonymous, sent us a screenshot of Ponder’s post on Facebook.
It says in part “It’s time to stand your ground, buy some guns, and join the NRA.”
The picture shows the policeman, now charged in Floyd’s death, as he knelt on Floyd’s neck while in police custody.
“Him in his position as a councilman, I think he should be trying to bring the community together, and more-so as being a pastor,” he said.
He told WALB he thinks Ponder should step down from his position after this post.
“He potentially incited violence from one group of people to another group that had nothing to do with that situation,” he said.
Ponder said inciting any type of violence was not his intention.
“That post that I posted never said anything about shooting anyone, killing anyone, never even mentioned anything pertaining to a death," said Ponder.
Ponder said this post was about everyone having equal rights.
“My post is moreover about how to get the laws to change because the NRA has a lot of power. But I promise you that if black people started joining the NRA, buying guns, stuff like that, then they’ll start changing laws,” said Ponder.
Ponder said his post was just an example, and there are many other entities that need to see change, but marching and looting does nothing.
“It’s time for black America to wake up and figure out a better way, another way to approach this issue. We tried marching, we tried all the other stuff. In order to change laws and to change direction and to get rights, you have to join people where they are. That’s all that that post was saying,” he said.
Ponder said these complaints have actually helped him in making sure his post reaches more people.
