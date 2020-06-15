Morrow named 2020 National Distinguished Principal for Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton elementary school principal received a prestigious, nationally-distinguished honor.
Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals named Dr. Stephanie Morrow a 2020 National Distinguished Principal.
She works at Annie Belle Clark Elementary School.
Hal Beaver, GAESP Executive Director presented Morrow the award at a monthly principal meeting on June 10th.
“I think that being able to represent my colleagues, it is an amazing honor for me,” said Dr. Morrow.
Morrow was awarded a check for $2,000 through the sponsorship of national K-12 publisher Mentoring Minds.
They partner with GAESP.
Morrow and her husband will travel for the first time to the nation’s capital to be honored during the 2020 National Distinguished Principal Banquet in October.
Morrow said she will find out more information about her award at this year’s upcoming summer conference.
Morrow said it’s a joy to serve her colleagues and students each and every day during the school year.
