Mental health agencies across the state could see millions in budget cuts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Budget cuts could affect the mental healthcare given to thousands of South Georgians.
The state is proposing to cut $172 million in behavioral health and developmental disabilities funds.
And on the heel of the coronavirus pandemic, these cuts could leave thousands without needed mental health care.
Coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, South Georgians don’t know what the future holds. Will people still have jobs or sources of income? Will families be kept safe from the virus? It’s these unknowns that make this time scarier than ever.
“We are certainly facing a mental health crisis. Any exposure to multiple and prolonged stressors is going to have a negative impact on health and wellness,” said Dana Glass, the executive director of Aspire.
Glass said the organization helps 10,000 people in South Georgia alone every year offering mental health services to kids and families and helping intellectually and developmentally disabled adults. But this year is proving to be challenging to say the least.
“Fear of illness, you know, job and financial loss. Our essential and frontline workers have experienced trauma throughout this. What that adds up to is increased depression and anxiety,” said Glass.
Another stressor to add to the table, the state has proposed they cut the Department of the Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities’ budget by $172 million.
“They’re actually on a gag order from the governor and not able to discuss directly with us, so we’re flying a little blind here in all honesty,” explained Glass.
Glass said they’re in the dark about what services Aspire will be able to continue to offer. Something that could put lives on the line.
“On the heels of a pandemic and a recession, there’s generally an increase in deaths of despair, which are deaths due to drugs, alcohol and suicide. So as a community, now more than ever, it’s important that we come together,” said Glass.
Glass said they’re asking elected officials and agencies to help advocate on Aspire’s behalf for as little budget cuts as possible.
More budgetary items discussed at Monday’s Dougherty Co. Commission meeting:
Some Dougherty County employees may see a pay raise if the new budget gets approved.
Dougherty County leaders propose setting aside money in the upcoming year’s budget to give employees a pay raise. County Administrator Michael McCoy said currently, they have more than 40 employees who make less than $10.50 an hour.
McCoy suggests they adjust the budget to make room for an additional $208,000 in expenses.
He said this would allow the county to raise those employees’ hourly rates to more than $10.50.
McCoy said it would also give the county room to hire three new custodians.
This would meet the new coronavirus guidelines for keeping county buildings clean when they reopen.
“Frontline, essential workers who have put themselves at risk day in, day out during this pandemic, so we’re recommending getting them above $10.50 an hour,” said McCoy.
The new proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is just over $70 million.
The county did see a loss in revenue from sales tax during the coronavirus pandemic, the total loss will have to be calculated once more data comes in.
However, since the millage rate was raised two years ago, there is a little extra money in a rainy day fund.
County commissioners will vote whether to approve the budget at their next meeting.
More from the Dougherty Co. commission:
Dougherty County leaders will receive thousands of dollars to rehabilitate damaged homes.
The county has been awarded a $300,000 CHIP Grant.
CHIP stands for Community Home Investment Program.
The grant is for lower-income families who own their home.
The grant will allow them to renovate and make their homes livable.
“We were able to reapply recently and were awarded this grant to help folks in our community with low to moderate-income that need their homes rehabilitated. Which helps our tax base by having improved homes in our community,” said McCoy.
The grants available are only for people in unincorporated Dougherty County.
