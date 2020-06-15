Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office stresses creek safety during summer months

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the community about the dangers of swimming in creeks and rivers.
Chief Deputy Lewis Harris says it is not uncommon that people in Lee County spend the majority of their summer in water, trying to avoid the Southwest Georgia heat.
Harris said he wants residents to enjoy their summer but ultimately wants them to stay safe and alive.
“Be mindful of your surroundings. Be extremely careful. Don’t go swimming by yourself, have someone with you. Let somebody know where you are going to be,” said Harris.
Harris doesn't want to have to respond to any drownings this summer.
“Have a partner or buddy or somebody with you because accidents do happen. We have had drownings in the past and we don’t want anything to happen to anybody,” said Harris.
He also said when swimming in rivers, lakes and creeks, you don’t know what is also swimming by and under you.
“If you’re not a good swimmer then you need to wear a life jacket. You can’t see the bottom of the creek, so you don’t know what is underneath the water,” said Harris.
Harris said wildlife like alligators, snapping turtles and water moccasins are in the creeks.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they hope everyone enjoys their summer but doesn’t forget to enjoy it safely.
