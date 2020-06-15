Fitzgerald filming moved forward after COVID-19 halted projects

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - There have been no lights, no camera and no action in Fitzgerald since COVID-19 hit Southwest Georgia.
City leaders said the virus shut down and postponed projects. They said there hasn’t been any official filming since they took a break during the pandemic, which impacted hundreds of jobs and the economy.
Fitzgerald officials said producers try to spend their budget locally as much as they can.
“If you think about the economic impact of each person being in town that day, going to lunch or the production coming into the hardware store and buying up lumber,” said Brandy Elrod, the camera-ready liaison for Ben Hill County as well as the director of tourism, arts and culture.
Elrod said anywhere from 50 or more people can be on set for a production.
Producers are now also factoring COVID-19 precautions into their budget. But the virus isn’t stopping the Fitzgerald film community from moving forward.
Elrod said they anticipate pre-productions on projects to start kicking off in the coming weeks.
The Fitzgerald film community is getting ready for the premiere of the first movie filmed in Fitzgerald, “Lena & Snowball,” which was filmed last year.
“We’re expecting a premier date of early August. So we’ve got to work out some dates for that,” said Elrod.
Where the family-friendly film can be watched at has not been released.
Last year, A-list actor Bruce Willis filmed a movie in Fitzgerald.
The science-fiction film “Breach,” formally known as “Anti-life,” has an expected release date of next year, according to Internet Movie Database.
Elrod said it’s not out of the question for Willis to return for future projects but there’s nothing official for now.
However, she did say they are in talks with multiple producers right now.
Those producers have pending projects that are anticipated to start filming in late summer or early fall.
“We don’t have anything that we can talk specifics on at this point yet, but hopefully we’ll be able to make some announcements soon,” said Elrod.
Elrod said they are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they expect lots of opportunities on the horizon.
“Our projects have been delayed but it does not look like it will affect what we’re actually able to bring in,” said Elrod.
She said they are continuing to build up their infrastructure to meet the filming demands and said they’re excited about the film industry’s future in Fitzgerald.
Elrod said job postings for background extras or contract work will be posted on the Film Fitzgerald – Camera Ready Liaison Facebook page.
She said if you’re interested in being a part of their list of carpenters or caterers, you can email her at belrod@fitzgeraldga.org.
