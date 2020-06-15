A few delightful spring days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overall quiet however there’s an upper level low spinning east providing enough lift for a few showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. Although the risk is low a strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds. Overnight fair and pleasant as lows drop into the mid 60s.
Drier air settles in across SGA the next couple of days. Isolated showers later in the week but overall rain chances are slim.
Enjoy the low humidity which provides some rather delightful late spring conditions. Lows drop into the low-mid 60s before climbing into the 70s this weekend. Afternoons get a break with highs low-upper 80s through Thursday. Friday 90s are back with hotter mid 90s for the weekend.
Early week brings a 30% chance of rain Monday as highs hold low-mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.