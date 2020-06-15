Cook Co. barricade situation ends hours later

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A barricade situation in Cook County Monday morning ended hours later after the man turned himself in, according to the Adel Police Department.
Curtis Robinson, 26, turned himself in after he barricaded himself inside an Adel hotel.
Police said Robinson had arrest warrants in Colquitt County in connection to a robbery and home invasion incident.
On Monday, 911 was called to the Super 8 Motel off of I-75 and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded.
A woman came to the door and told police about the suspect.
Police said Robinson was locked inside the bathroom with handgun. Police said the woman was not a hostage.
The barricade lasted over three hours, Adel police said.
A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office negotiator, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office special response team and the Adel Police Department also assisted in the incident.
Police said more information will be released soon.
