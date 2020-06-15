Construction on Fitzgerald’s giant chicken to resume

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Construction on Fitzgerald’s giant chicken structure has been halted thanks to COVID-19.
The giant chicken will have an interior room that can be rented out to the public. City officials said construction on that will begin this week.
The engineer behind the project hasn't been able to make it to the city recently.
“Topiary Joey is from Tennessee and so of course, he was not gonna be traveling in and out of Georgia during all of the travel restrictions,” said Brandy Elrod, the director of tourism arts and culture as well as the camera-ready liaison for the city.
Construction on other parts of the chicken are expected to start in July.
The topiary chicken is expected to be the world’s largest once completed.
Leaders have previously told us it will stand at 62 feet tall.
Brandy said they are taking necessary COVID-19 precautions as construction moves forward.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.