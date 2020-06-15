Arrest made in Dooly death investigation

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a man threatening to commit suicide around 9:30 Saturday morning.
During the investigation, deputies determined that 41-year-old Heath Register of Cordele was involved in a homicide that occurred earlier that day.
“He had fled into a wooded area, and Crisp County sheriff office responded and started a manhunt for him, he eventually ended up inside a residence off Highway 280, there in Crisp County,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Crosby said early Saturday morning, Register kidnapped a woman from a home in the 900 block of Swearengin Road in Vienna.
“She was able to get away from Mr. Register at some point and was able to contact 911 and advised us of the death in Dooly county,” said Crosby.
Crosby said after escaping her kidnapper, the woman told police a man was dead in the Vienna home. The GBI have identified the man as 52-year-old Robert Middleton Davis. Authorities say he was dead inside the home when they got there.
After searching for hours, Register was eventually found around 6:00 Saturday night.
"A short standoff ensued and he was taken into custody, and at that point transported to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and he was later transported to Dooly County Sheriff’s Office,” said Crosby.
Crosby said Register has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of Davis, the man found dead in earlier in the day, in Vienna Georgia.
"We have enough probable cause take warrants or Mr. Register for aggravated assault and murder, more charges will likely be coming against Mr. Register, but we want to go ahead and get those arrest warrants in hand, since a manhunt was going on at the time,” said Crosby.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.