Albany Boys & Girls Clubs set to reopen for summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Clubs will be reopening soon for summer fun.
They will reopen on June 22 for their four-week summer program.
CEO Marvin Laster said they will be reopening at a limited capacity.
“We will open two clubs. Our Jefferson Street Club will be open for our teens and tween members. Our Jane Wilson facility will be open for members in grades K through five,” said Laster.
Laster said registration has already started.
The cost to sign your child up is $75.
“We have decided that we can safely open up. Obviously, we will be following the guidance that has been put forth by the governor’s executive orders, as well as the CDC guidance. We are excited about this,” said Laster.
Laster said the club will continue to also reach members through their virtual platforms this summer.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.