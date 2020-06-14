Tifton couple’s garden receives ‘Beauty Spot of the Month’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - This month, a retired Tifton couple received “Beauty Spot of the Month” for their garden.
“We’ve been married 35 years, so it’s been about 36-37 years we’ve been gardening,” said Lorie Felton.
Lorie and Jimmy Felton were honored Tifton's "Beauty Spot of the Month" after months and years of hard work in the garden that surrounds their home.
Lorie said gardening has been a hobby since her childhood.
“I fell in love with plants in high school,” said Lorie.
“I just always enjoyed being outdoors. And, I just kind of picked gardening up on the way, and kind of took off with it,” said Jimmy.
They both worked for many years at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) in Tifton.
Lorie taught landscape design, greenhouse management, along with all the horticulture classes.
Jimmy worked as the ground superintendent and then became a technician with the horticulture program.
Each plant meaning something special to the gardeners.
“When we were teaching, we had a collection, so we had stock plants to help our greenhouse grow at ABAC. Now, that we’re retired, we just put in plants that we love. Like this year, I put in my sunflowers. I’ve been wanting to do mammoth sunflowers for a long time. I love to watch them during the day following the sun,” said Lorie.
The Feltons were shocked to learn their yard was selected as this year’s “Beauty Spot of the Month”.
“We’ve enjoyed having the attention. People riding by and looking at our house,” said Lorie.
“Yeah, we weren’t expecting all this attention,” said Jimmy.
They said gardening is a year-round activity that they enjoy.
“I try to have something in the garden all the time that you know is blooming. The other thing is, I like to take in all the senses, the sights, the sounds. And, I like to attract wildlife,” said Lorie.
They also have advice for anyone starting a garden.
“Start small. I see so many people, they’ll go buy a pickup truckload, or a vegetable garden too, and they try to get too big for what they can handle. Just start small,” said Jimmy.
The Feltons said it’s hard to pick out any favorites from their garden.
“I would say my favorite plants are what I call fluffy plants. People have fluffy food. I have fluffy plants. Those from my childhood that bring back my childhood. Now, this spring is the caladiums. Jimmy planted them for Mother’s Day, for me, because it reminds me of my mother. And, so that would be my favorite plant this spring is caladiums. Now, I don’t know his favorite,” said Mrs. Felton.
“Hey, I like 'em all,” said Jimmy.
