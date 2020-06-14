Tift county woman still asking for the return of Georgia Dawg statues

ELDORADO, Ga. (WALB) - "I’ve been doing all this for over 40 years. Yeah, we started out small, but it’s got bigger in the last 20 years. But, as far as putting out the bulldog statues, it’s been about 10 years,” said Dianne Proctor, owner of Eldorado GA Bulldawg House.
Dianne Proctor is still asking for the return of her stolen Georgia Bulldog concrete statues after they disappeared several weeks ago.
She has taken measures since then to protect the remaining dawgs she has left in her yard.
“What we’ve done since our dawgs were stolen, we put up some deer cameras, and we have put ID numbers on every one of the dawgs that we have left,” said Proctor.
She said she still gets support and comments on her decorated yard from across the entire world.
“Yeah, we get comments on Facebook about our yard. We have people stop off out here. I’ve had people from Australia. We got friends in Las Vegas, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, I mean all over the United States,” said Proctor.
She got a surprise earlier this week after learning Mr. Sam Cohen of Macon traveled to Athens to pick up another Larry Munson dawg for her and her mother.
“So Mr. Sam Cohen got in touch with Ms. Carroll. Ms. Carroll got in touch with me, then give me Mr. Sam’s number. He called me and told me that he and his wife were going to Athens to pick up another Larry Munson bulldog. And, he got there and the one that we had, they didn’t have anymore. So he found this Larry bulldog and he brought it back. He called me. He said I found this one, will this one be ok? I said yes sir, it’ll be ok. And, he and his wife came down Tuesday from Macon and delivered it. And, when they presented it to my momma, she was a happy camper,” said Proctor.
She has this message for anyone who still knows where her missing dawg statues are.
“If anybody out there has my bulldogs, please, please, let the Tift County Sheriff’s Department know. And, they’ll come to talk to y’all. We’ll get 'em back where they rightfully belong,” said Proctor.
She sais she appreciates all the support she has received since her bulldog statues went missing.
“And I just want to say, we really appreciate all the love and the support that we have gotten from everybody in Tift county, and the surrounding counties, and our Facebook page, I mean all over the United States. We appreciate it,” said Proctor.
She said that she’s already excited about the football season.
“The only thing I want to say is I want my dawgs back, cause football season’s fixin’ to start. And Go Dawgs,” said Proctor.
If you have any information about Proctor’s stolen Georgia Bulldog statues, you can contact her on Facebook.
